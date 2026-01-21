Chennai: Women Who Believed To Have Died In Madurai LIC Building Was Set Ablaze By Colleague

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have concluded that the death of a senior woman officer in a fire at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Madurai last December was a case of murder and not an accident, leading to the arrest of her male colleague who allegedly set her on fire after pouring petrol inside her office cabin.

Police have taken into custody T Ram, an Assistant Administrative Officer at the LIC branch on West Perumal Maistry Street, accusing him of killing 54 year old Kalyani Nambi. The victim succumbed to severe burn injuries in a blaze that was initially believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit.

Cabin Set On Fire

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Investigators now say the fire was deliberately started. According to the police, Ram allegedly doused Kalyani Nambi’s cabin with petrol and set it ablaze in an attempt to silence her after she flagged irregularities in insurance claim settlements and sought disciplinary action against him. Kalyani Nambi had been transferred to Madurai only a few months earlier from Tirunelveli.

ALSO READ- Australia: Two Killed In Head On Collision In Queensland, Probe On

The incident occurred inside the LIC office in the temple city of Madurai. While the fire was initially treated as accidental, suspicion arose when the victim’s son approached the police with allegations of foul play. He told investigators that his mother had called him shortly before the fire, sounding distressed, and had urged him to immediately inform the police.

Further doubts were raised after officers discovered that Kalyani Nambi’s cabin typically kept open during office hours had been locked from the outside using a chain. Ram, who also sustained minor burn injuries, initially claimed they were accidental. However, during questioning, he reportedly gave inconsistent and contradictory statements, prompting police to launch a more detailed probe.

Police sources said Kalyani Nambi had recently objected to alleged lapses in claim settlements and had warned that she would recommend disciplinary action against Ram. Investigators believe this warning may have triggered the attack. “The indication of possible action against him appears to be the motive. The investigation is ongoing,” a senior officer told reporters.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the Life Insurance Corporation, raising serious concerns about workplace safety and the protection of whistleblowers. The Tamil Nadu Police said further inquiries are underway, while LIC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

ALSO READ: Udaipur Car Crash: Video Shows Four Teenagers Killed After Car Crashes At 120 Kmph