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NewsIndiaChepauk-Thiruvallikeni election results 2026 winner declared Udhayanidhi Stalin wins by votes in party name
CHEPAUK-THIRUVALLIKENI ELECTION RESULTS 2026 WINNER DECLARED

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni election results 2026 winner declared Udhayanidhi Stalin wins by votes in party name

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: The win was far tighter than his 2021 electoral debut from the same seat, when he won by a comfortable margin of 69,355 votes over PMK's AVA Kassali, polling 51.21 per cent of the total votes.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni election results 2026 winner declared Udhayanidhi Stalin wins by votes in party namePhoto Credit: IANS

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held on to his Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly seat on Monday, but only just. He defeated TVK's D Selvam by a margin of 7,140 votes after 17 rounds of counting, with AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram finishing a distant third.

The win was far tighter than his 2021 electoral debut from the same seat, when he won by a comfortable margin of 69,355 votes over PMK's AVA Kassali, polling 51.21 per cent of the total votes. This time, by round eight, his lead had narrowed to just 1,048 votes before widening to 10,209 by round 14, a rollercoaster count that underlined just how dramatically the political landscape has shifted.

Selvam, his TVK rival, is a former general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee who joined Vijay's party in March 2026 following his suspension from Congress for alleged anti-party activities.

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