GUKESH DOMMARAJU

Chess Champ Gukesh's Roots: Tamil Or Telugu? Stalin, Naidu Claim Their Share of Glory

Gukesh Dommaraju’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. Of Telugu heritage, Gukesh was born in Chennai to parents who are medical professionals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
File Photo

Gukesh Dommaraju, an 18-year-old chess prodigy, has made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, an achievement that has not only brought pride to India but also ignited a tug-of-war for credit between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Battle for Recognition

The celebration began with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin posting on X (formerly Twitter) at 7:25 PM on Thursday. "Gukesh's remarkable achievement helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another champion," Stalin wrote, accompanied by a photo of him presenting Gukesh with a gold medal.

Just two minutes later, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu joined in, tweeting his congratulations: "Hearty congratulations to our very own Telugu boy... The entire nation celebrates your incredible achievement. Wishing you many more triumphs and accolades in the decades to come." Naidu shared a headshot of the young chess champion alongside his message.

The rivalry stems from Gukesh’s heritage and upbringing. While his family is of Telugu origin, he was born and raised in Chennai, a city often regarded as the hub of Indian chess.

Who Is Gukesh Dommaraju?

Gukesh Dommaraju’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. Of Telugu heritage, Gukesh was born in Chennai to parents who are medical professionals. Though he developed an interest in chess relatively late, his natural talent was undeniable. By the age of eight, he had already earned a FIDE rating, marking the beginning of his journey to the pinnacle of the chess world.

Over the years, Gukesh honed his skills through rigorous training and countless competitions. His success reflects not only his dedication but also the support and encouragement of his family and mentors.

Despite the friendly rivalry between the two states, Gukesh’s win is a moment of pride for the entire nation. His achievement not only places him among the chess greats but also solidifies India’s growing reputation on the global chess stage.

As congratulatory messages pour in from leaders, fans, and the chess community worldwide, Gukesh Dommaraju’s historic victory is a testament to his incredible skill, determination, and resilience. At just 18, the world eagerly watches to see what this young champion will achieve next.

