The death of Chetana Raj, a popular 21-year-old Kannada actress, has kicked-off a debate on the safety of fat removal surgeries to reduce weight. Chetana Raj died during liposuction - a fat removal method used in cosmetic surgery. Chetana's parents later revealed that the surgery took place without their knowledge. They are now alleging negligence on part of the surgeons. They are also saying that the surgery was conducted without proper equipment.

While it's difficult to figure out what went wrong during Chetana Raj's surgery, the grim truth remains - a young life was lost for no reason.

The fat removal surgery or cosmetic liposuction - is getting popular among youngsters these days. Here are a few must-know details on fat removal surgeries:

What is fat removal surgery?

The surgery is generally of two types — bariatric and cosmetic liposuction.

Bariatric fat removal surgery

Bariatric fat removal surgery is done to reduce weight in order to tackle weight related co-mobidities. The surgery is generally suggested by doctors only when all other available measures to reduce weight fail. In general, the procedures limit one's food and nutrient intake.

Liposuction or Cosmetic Surgery

Liposuction is a process that is done mainly for a cosmetic surgery. Youngsters are advised not to take this unless clinically important. The fat removal in this surgery is done via local anaesthesia, while bariatric surgery is done under general anaesthesia.

There are a number of protocols to be followed during the liposuction surgery.

Risk involved in Liposuction or Cosmetic Surgery

There is a risk of part of the abdominal fat going into the lungs, in such a case, the surgery can prove to be fatal. According to BL Kapoor Hospital's Dr Deep Goel, the fat is cut by applying a suction tube in this surgery. In such a situation, there is a risk of fat getting deposited in the lungs, which leads to blockage and can lead to a heart attack.

The risks also involve bleeding and infection.

'Youngsters shouldn't attempt Liposuction'

According to Dr Goel, such procedures should not be done in clinics or small centers. Such procedures should only be carried out in in ICUs, ventilators and critical care centers.

Dr Sankara Guha, a reputed doctor and Congress leader in Karnatka, expressed grief on Chetana's death. "Extremely sad to hear the untimely demise of a young budding actor Chetna. I got to hear in the news that she expired due to complications of a liposuction."

"Another famous personality who couldn't come out of similar complications is our dear Mysore Maharaja His Highness Srikantadatta Narashimaraja Wodeyar. Liposuction is not a weight-loss procedure it's just a trimming procedure at best. Youngesters especially shouldn't attempt at such things. A healthy diet and an active lifestyle is what we should look at."