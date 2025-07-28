‘Chhangur Baba’ Arrested By ED In Religious Conversion Racket, Sent To 5-Day Custody

He was produced before a special ED court in Lucknow, which remanded him to five days of custody.

The agency had sought a seven-day remand, but the court granted five days. ED officials said the extended custody was crucial to trace the alleged international funding channels linked to the conversion syndicate.

Before the arrest, ED had carried out a massive search operation targeting 15 locations linked to Chhangur Baba -- 12 in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, and two in Mumbai. These raids were part of an ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Investigators suspect the syndicate received funds to the tune of Rs 106 crore, mostly from countries in the Middle East, to facilitate large-scale religious conversions. The ED is now tracking the money trail to identify foreign sources and local beneficiaries.

Initially, the racket appeared confined to Uttar Pradesh. However, as the investigation progressed, ED officials uncovered evidence that the network had spread to Uttarakhand as well, widening the scope of the probe.

According to the ED, Chhangur Baba and his associates created a sophisticated web to target women for conversion. They allegedly used social media platforms like Instagram, posting religious content to lure and influence women. Once trapped, the women were systematically brainwashed and converted.

Officials believe the operation was highly organised, with different cells handling recruitment, propaganda, and financial transactions.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Chhangur Baba on July 7 for allegedly running an illegal religious conversion racket.

According to FIRs registered in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhangur Baba and his wife lured 40 Hindu girls and allegedly converted them to Islam.

Just two days ago, Balrampur police demolished an illegal structure belonging to a close aide of Chhangur Baba.