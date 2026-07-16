/Chhari-Mubarak Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule announced - Check full dates, route and key rituals

The official schedule for the annual Chhari-Mubarak Holy Amarnath Yatra has been announced. Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the sacred mace, released the itinerary to help sadhus and devotees plan their journey.
Mahant Deependra Giri said the pilgrimage will begin with traditional rituals on July 29. The Holy Mace will travel along the traditional route before reaching the Amarnath Cave on August 28. Pilgrims must register in advance and carry a valid Yatra permit to join the pilgrimage. Bhoomi-Pujan, Navgrah Pujan and Dhawajarohan will be performed on Ashad Purnima, also known as Vyas Purnima.
Wednesday, July 29: Bhoomi-Pujan, Navgrah Pujan and Dhawajarohan at Pahalgam.
Wednesday, August 12: The Chhari-Mubarak will be taken to the historic Shankracharya Temple.
Thursday, August 13: Rituals will be performed at the Sharika Bhawani Temple.
Saturday, August 15: The Chhari-Sthapana ceremony will take place at Shri Amareshwar Temple, Dashnami, Srinagar.
Monday, August 17: The traditional Holy Chhari-Pujan will be held at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on Nag-Panchami.
August 22: The pilgrimage will start from Srinagar.
August 22 and 23: Night halt at Pahalgam.
August 24: Night halt at Chandanwari.
August 25: Night halt at Sheshnag.
August 26 and 27: Night halts at Panchtarani.
August 28: The Holy Mace will reach the Amarnath Cave on Shravan-Purnima. The final Pujan and Darshan will be performed.
Mahant Deependra Giri has formally communicated with the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the sanctity of these age-old traditions. The following measures are to be strictly observed: The administration has been urged to provide necessary arrangements for the safety and security of all Sadhus and pilgrims accompanying the Holy Mace.
Possession of a valid Yatra permit is compulsory
The committee has also requested all Sadhus and members of civil society to register before joining the pilgrimage.
"All Sadhus and members of civil society intending to join the Chhari-Mubarak pilgrimage are requested to register in advance. Possession of a valid Yatra permit is mandatory. Only registered individuals with valid permits will be permitted to accompany the Chhari-Mubarak," said the committee.
The Chhari-Mubarak, which means the Holy Mace, is a sacred silver mace. It is believed to represent Lord Shiva. It is more than a ceremonial object. The Holy Mace is considered the divine guide of the Amarnath Yatra. According to tradition, it is the personal walking stick of Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage is considered spiritually incomplete without the arrival of the Chhari-Mubarak at the Amarnath Cave.
The Yatra follows the route taken by the Holy Mace. When the Chhari-Mubarak reaches the cave on Shravan Purnima, it is ceremonially installed. This marks the final rituals and the conclusion of the annual Amarnath Yatra.
The Chhari-Mubarak is kept and protected at the Dashnami Akhara Trust in Srinagar. Mahant Deependra Giri is the custodian of the Holy Mace.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.