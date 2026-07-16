/Chhari-Mubarak Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule announced - Check full dates, route and key rituals

The Chhari-Mubarak, which means the Holy Mace, is a sacred silver mace. It is believed to represent Lord Shiva. It is more than a ceremonial object. The Holy Mace is considered the divine guide of the Amarnath Yatra. According to tradition, it is the personal walking stick of Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage is considered spiritually incomplete without the arrival of the Chhari-Mubarak at the Amarnath Cave.