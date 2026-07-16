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  • /Chhari-Mubarak Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule announced - Check full dates, route and key rituals

Chhari-Mubarak Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule announced - Check full dates, route and key rituals

The pilgrimage starts with rituals on July 29 and the Holy Mace will reach the Amarnath Cave on August 28. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Chhari-Mubarak Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule announced - Check full dates, route and key rituals
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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