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  • /Amarnath Yatra 2026: Chhari Mubarak to reach holy cave on August 28; check full schedule

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Chhari Mubarak to reach holy cave on August 28; check full schedule

Chhari Mubarak worshipped at Srinagar’s Shankaracharya Temple and will reach the Amarnath Cave on August 28 for the final puja.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Chhari Mubarak to reach holy cave on August 28; check full schedule
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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