/Amarnath Yatra 2026: Chhari Mubarak to reach holy cave on August 28; check full schedule

Chhari Mubarak was worshipped at the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar on Wednesday, as Mahant Dipendra Giri and saints from several states took part in the traditional rituals. The sacred mace will leave Srinagar for Pahalgam on August 22 and reach the Amarnath Cave on August 28, when final puja will be performed on Shravan Purnima, organisers said amid tight security.
At the Shiva Temple in the Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar, the Chhari Mubarak, destined for the holy Amarnath Cave, was worshipped amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bam Bam Bhole”.
Following the centuries-old tradition, the sacred mace was first worshipped at the Shankaracharya Temple before its journey towards the Amarnath Cave.
A large number of devotees joined Mahants and Sadhus during the ritual. A ceremony will also be held at the Sharika Devi Temple before the Chhari Mubarak proceeds towards Pahalgam.
The Chhari Mubarak holds an important place in the traditional Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage is traditionally associated with the initial worship of the sacred mace, which is then taken to several temples across Kashmir for further rituals.
On August 22, the Chhari Mubarak will leave Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar for Pahalgam and pass through various temples in Kashmir. Rituals will be held on the banks of the Lidder River in Pahalgam on August 22 and 23.
Mahant Dipendra Giri said, "Today we performed the worship and abhishek here. Tomorrow is Shravan Shukla Paksha Amavasya and the Pratipada of Krishna Paksha. We will go to Sharika Bhavani and perform traditional worship. Following that, on the day of Nag Panchami, the main worship will traditionally take place as every year. After that, Ekadashi and Dwadashi, falling on August 22 and 23, will see a halt at Pahalgam."
"Then on the night of August 24, we will stay at Chandanwari, on August 25, at Sheshnag, and because of a slight variation in dates this year, we will stay at Panjtarni for two nights (August 26 and 27) instead of the usual one night," he said.
Mahant Dipendra Giri added, "On Purnima, which falls on August 28 this year, we will take the Chhari Mubarak to that holy cave where Lord Shiva still resides in the form of an ice lingam. We will perform traditional worship with Vedic mantras. Following that worship, there will be a night halt back at Panjtarni on the night of 28 August."
"On the night of August 29, we will start early in the morning and make our night halt at Pahalgam. On the morning of August 30, there will be worship and immersion by the banks of the Lidder River, a feast for the saints, and with that the annual pilgrimage of the Chhari Mubarak of Lord Amarnath Ji will conclude," he said.
This year’s 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3. As many as 4.67 lakh pilgrims had darshan of Baba Barfani during the pilgrimage. However, the yatra has remained suspended since August 8 because of adverse weather conditions.
Both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes have been closed for repair and maintenance of rain-damaged sections of the trek. Despite the suspension, the traditional Chhari Mubarak procession will be carried from Srinagar to the holy cave through Pahalgam from August 22 under the custody of Mahant Dipendra Giri.
After the final rituals at the Amarnath Cave on August 28, the Chhari Mubarak will begin its return journey. The procession will halt at Panchtarni on August 28 and reach Pahalgam on August 29.
On August 30, worship and immersion will be performed on the banks of the Lidder River, followed by a feast for the saints. The annual Chhari Mubarak pilgrimage will conclude with these rituals, after which the sacred mace will return to Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar and remain there until the following year.
Mahant Dipendra Giri also said that shortening the yatra's duration in future years could allow more devotees to participate. He expressed hope that improved routes and facilities provided by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board could help increase the number of pilgrims to nine or ten lakh in the coming years.
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