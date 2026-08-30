Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Chhari-Mubarak Yatra of Swami Amarnath Ji concludes at Pahalgam; Mahant regrets early suspension for fifth year

Chhari-Mubarak Yatra of Swami Amarnath Ji concludes at Pahalgam; Mahant regrets early suspension for fifth year

In his opening remarks after the culmination ceremony, Mahant Deependra Giri expressed regret that the 57-day annual pilgrimage had been suspended unexpectedly, 32 days before Shravan Purnima on the traditional Pahalgam route prescribed in the scriptures, and 20 days before on the Baltal route.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
Chhari-Mubarak Yatra of Swami Amarnath Ji concludes at Pahalgam; Mahant regrets early suspension for fifth year

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India thrash Thailand by 94 Runs, Shafali Verma stars
2
3
4
5