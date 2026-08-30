/Chhari-Mubarak Yatra of Swami Amarnath Ji concludes at Pahalgam; Mahant regrets early suspension for fifth year

The annual Chhari-Mubarak pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji successfully concluded on August 30, 2026, at Pahalgam. The final rituals of ‘Pujan’ and ‘Visarjan’ were performed on the banks of the Lidder River. A group of sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, custodian of the Holy Mace, along with several tourists who had travelled from different parts of the country and residents of Anantnag district, participated in the Pujan.