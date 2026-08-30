/Chhari-Mubarak Yatra of Swami Amarnath Ji concludes at Pahalgam; Mahant regrets early suspension for fifth year

The annual Chhari-Mubarak pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji successfully concluded on August 30, 2026, at Pahalgam. The final rituals of ‘Pujan’ and ‘Visarjan’ were performed on the banks of the Lidder River. A group of sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, custodian of the Holy Mace, along with several tourists who had travelled from different parts of the country and residents of Anantnag district, participated in the Pujan.
Following the ceremonies, a ‘Karri-Pakouri’ Bhandara was organised and ‘Dakshina’ was distributed to everyone present.
In his opening remarks after the culmination ceremony, Mahant Deependra Giri expressed regret that the 57-day annual pilgrimage had been suspended unexpectedly, 32 days before Shravan Purnima on the traditional Pahalgam route prescribed in the scriptures, and 20 days before on the Baltal route.
He said the abrupt closure had deeply hurt the sentiments of thousands of pilgrims and caused them considerable inconvenience.
This marked the fifth consecutive year in which the pilgrimage had been halted for devotees, thereby depriving them of their religious right to have Darshan on Shravan Purnima.
Mahant Deependra Giri emphasised that, as this is a sacred pilgrimage and Darshan on Shravan Purnima holds the highest religious significance according to the scriptures, all concerned authorities must establish a mechanism to ensure that every intending pilgrim, whether from across India or abroad, is permitted to reach the shrine and obtain Darshan on that auspicious day.
He insisted that the Yatra must continue until Shravan Purnima.
He further said that he and the sadhus accompanying the Chhari-Mubarak had offered collective prayers at the Holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji on behalf of all those pilgrims who were unable to visit due to the premature closure ordered by the authorities.
They also prayed for the prosperity and glory of Jammu and Kashmir and of the nation.
Mahant Deependra Giri congratulated and thanked every arm of the state administration for the services rendered during the pilgrimage.
He specifically acknowledged the Indian Army, BSF, ITBP, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police for providing security to the pilgrims and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Their efforts enabled a successful Yatra in which more than 4.75 lakh devotees visited the Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji to pay their obeisance.
He also appreciated the voluntary organisations that provided langar, medical aid and other essential facilities to pilgrims throughout the journey.
Mahant Ji further praised the services of the MRT, NDRF and SDRF teams.
All necessary arrangements, including transportation, accommodation and food, were made for the sadhus, members of the public and security personnel who accompanied the Chhari-Mubarak during the Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra.
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