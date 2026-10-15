/Bageshwar-style healer Karan Kushwaha faints after unexpected snake encounter in Chhatarpur

Karan Kushwaha, the miracle healer who gives out 'parchis' from the Ajaypar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been admitted to the local hospital after fainting when he stepped on a snake. The doctors from Chhatarpur Christian Hospital kept Kushwaha under observation after confirming that he had not suffered any injury from a snakebite.
On Tuesday evening, there was a sudden encounter of the miracle healer at the Ajaypar Dham temple in Kaidi village where Karan Kushwaha holds regular religious assemblies (darbar). It has been reported by eyewitnesses that the healer fainted immediately after stepping on the snake that lay close to his feet.
Kushwaha was taken to Chhatarpur Christian Hospital, where he received initial treatment.
After the news broke about Kushwaha being admitted to the hospital, there was a gathering of his devotees as well as local police officers from the Kotwali police station. Inspector Satish Singh visited Kushwaha at the hospital to ascertain the actual scenario.
The hospital authorities revealed through medical examinations that no traces of venom or bite marks were found in him; his fainting was due to shock and panic attacks:
Medical condition: kushwaha did very well under observation for shock treatment until he was officially discharged.
Statement to followers: On discharge from the hospital, Kushwaha informed his followers that he was alright and that his usual religious gatherings would proceed as planned.
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