Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Govt Holiday - Check Details

Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Monday, October 27, will be observed as a government holiday for Chhath Pooja.

According to ANI, CM Rekha Gupta stated that the holiday is being observed on Monday because the third day of this four-day festival is the most important.

"On this day, devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun God at riversides or ponds at sunset. Preparations begin early in the morning, with families busy performing various rituals. Considering this, the government has declared 27 October a public holiday," according to the release.

Delhi CM also extended her greetings to devotees and said that Chhath is a festival dedicated to nature, where people worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The Chief Minister also added that the festival is also a symbol of faith, devotion, and cleanliness, sending a message of environmental protection through the worship of nature, water, and the Sun.

According to the release, CM Gupta further emphasised that Chhath celebrates popular faith and the rich traditions of Indian culture, bringing together families, society, and communities.

Delhi's Preparation For Chhath

CM Gupta also assured that the Delhi government has ensured cleanliness, security, and all essential facilities at all Chhath Ghats, "so that devotees can perform their rituals with peace of mind", the release clarified.

She expressed confidence that the festival will bring happiness, prosperity, and renewed energy into everyone's lives, "while strengthening mutual harmony and goodwill in society".

Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is celebrated across India, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

It is dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across various Indian states and internationally. This year, it spans from October 25 to 28.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation.

This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

(with ANI inputs)