Chhath Puja 2025: PM Modi Wishes Nation On Kharna Puja, Shares Folk Melody By Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'

Chhath Puja 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Chhath Parva's Kharna Puja. The PM also attached YouTube links of devotional songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya in his post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In a post on X, PM Modi also saluted all the devotees observing the fast today.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Parva's Kharna Puja. Respectful salutations to all the devotees observing the fast! On this sacred occasion, which symbolizes faith and restraint, there is a tradition of partaking in satvik prasad prepared with jaggery-based kheer. My wish is that on this ritual, Chhathi Maiya blesses everyone with her grace," the Prime Minister wrote in Hindi.

आप सभी को महापर्व छठ की खरना पूजा की असीम शुभकामनाएं। सभी व्रतियों को सादर नमन! श्रद्धा और संयम के प्रतीक इस पावन अवसर पर गुड़ से तैयार खीर के साथ ही सात्विक प्रसाद ग्रहण करने की परंपरा रही है। मेरी कामना है कि इस अनुष्ठान पर छठी मइया हर किसी को अपना आशीर्वाद दें।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2025

Chhath Mahaparv 2025

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, and it began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Sunday marks 'Kharna,' the second day of the festival. On this day, devotees, or vratis, break their fast in the evening after offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya by consuming a special meal, which includes Rasiya kheer and roti or chapati.

The Kharna rituals serve as a final step in cleansing the mind, body, and soul following the initial purification on the first day and precede the strict 36-hour waterless fast that continues until the festival concludes.

Chhath Puja Preparations Across India

Various states, including Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal, gear up for the celebration of Chhath Puja.

According to ANI, preparations for Chhath Puja are underway at a Chhath Ghat near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

In Lucknow, preparations for Chhath Puja were made on the banks of the Gomti River on Saturday.

In Guwahati, the officials inspected the preparations for the Chhath Puja on the Ghats of the Brahmaputra River on the night of Saturday.

