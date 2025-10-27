Chhath Puja Traffic Alert: Delhi Police Issue Advisory Amid Chhath Celebrations; Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: With thousands of devotees expected to gather at ghats across Delhi for Chhath Puja over the next two days, the Delhi Traffic Police have put traffic restrictions and diversions in place across several parts of the city.

Heavy Traffic For The Next Two Days

According to the advisory issued on Sunday, traffic movement is likely to remain affected on roads near major Chhath Puja ghats from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Commuters have been urged to avoid these areas and opt for public transport whenever possible.

Areas To Be Affected Due To Traffic Jams

Heavy congestion is expected in several parts of East and North-East Delhi, including areas around Gandhi Nagar Chhath Pujan Samiti Boat Ghat near Purana Loha Pul, Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangat Ghat, and Satyamev Jayate Ghat near Geeta Colony. Devotees are also likely to crowd ghats near DND Yamuna Khadar and Shastri Park, which could slow traffic around Geeta Colony, IP Extension, and Shastri Park.

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced several road closures and diversions across the city to manage the heavy rush of devotees expected during Chhath Puja.

In connection with Chhath Puja 2025 to be celebrated across Delhi from 27th October afternoon to 28th October morning, special traffic arrangements will be in place.



In Bhajanpura, commercial vehicles will be restricted on GT Road between Shastri Park and Yudhishthir Setu from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Similarly, in Gandhi Nagar, both the Shantivan Loop and the road from Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar will remain closed during the same hours, with vehicles being diverted to the unused canal road.

Change In Routes To Commute To Sonia Vihar

In Khajuri Khas, traffic heading toward Sonia Vihar will be rerouted from Nanaksar to Old Wazirabad Road, while vehicles coming from the Sonia Vihar border will be diverted through the MCD toll to Sabhapur Village. Authorities also anticipate heavy footfall at major ghats in central and north Delhi including Shyam Ghat in Jagatpur, Shani Mandir Ghat, and Vasudev Ghat near ISBT which could lead to congestion around Majnu Ka Tila, Burari, Wazirabad Road, and along the Yamuna.

Traffic may also move slowly on MB Road between Lal Kuan and Tughlakabad Extension, as well as on Khadar Kalindi Kunj Road, Agar Canal Road, and Road No. 13.

In West Delhi, large gatherings are expected at Surya Upasana Park in Dabri, Vishwas Park in Raja Puri, and Chhath Puja Park in Mangolpuri. As a result, evening traffic could be affected on Raja Puri Main Road, Dabri Palam Road, and Mangolpuri.