Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists Killed In Twin Bastar Encounters, Weapons Seized

Chhattisgarh: Security forces have gunned down two Maoists during an ongoing anti insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter is underway in the southern forests of Bijapur, where security personnel are engaged in an intense exchange of fire with armed Maoist cadres. So far, the bodies of two Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site.

Police said the gunfight erupted around 5 am when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) came under fire while carrying out a search operation in the dense forest belt of South Bastar. The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of armed Maoists in the area.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials said intermittent firing has continued since the operation began, with security forces maintaining pressure on the insurgents. Weapons and other materials are expected to be recovered as the combing operation progresses. No injuries or casualties have been reported among security personnel so far.

Due to the sensitive nature of the operation, authorities have withheld details regarding the exact location of the encounter and the number of personnel involved. “The operation is currently in a crucial phase. To ensure the safety of personnel on the ground, certain information cannot be shared at this stage,” a senior police officer said.

Officials added that a detailed briefing will be issued once the operation concludes and the area is fully sanitised. This will include the identities of the slain Maoists, details of arms recovered and further developments.

The latest gunfight is part of intensified anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, long regarded as a Maoist stronghold. Coordinated efforts by the DRG, state police and central forces in recent years have significantly weakened Maoist networks in the region. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to cordon off the area and prevent any escape as the operation continues.



12 Naxals Killed In Separate Sukma Encounter

In another major blow to Maoist groups, 12 Naxals were killed in a separate encounter that broke out between DRG personnel and armed cadres in the forest area under the Kistaram of Sukma district.

Confirming the development, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said automatic weapons were also recovered from the encounter site. Security forces have launched an extensive search operation in the surrounding forest to track down any remaining Maoists who may have fled the area.

Officials said both encounters reflect sustained pressure on Maoist strongholds as security forces continue coordinated operations to curb left-wing extremism in the state.