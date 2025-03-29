Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2879152https://zeenews.india.com/india/chhattisgarh-16-naxals-killed-2-jawans-injured-large-cache-of-arms-seized-in-sukma-encounter-2879152.html
NewsIndia
NAXALS KILLED

Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxals Killed, 2 Jawans Injured, Large Cache Of Arms Seized In Sukma Encounter

Sixteen Naxals killed, two security personnel injured, and a large cache of weapons seized in a major Sukma encounter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxals Killed, 2 Jawans Injured, Large Cache Of Arms Seized In Sukma Encounter

At least sixteen Naxalites were killed, two security personnel injured and a a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered in a major encounter in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said Sukma SP on Saturday.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan stated that they have recovered the body of 16 Naxal from the site and two jawans also sustained injuries during the operation. 

He also stated that security forces seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and INSAS rifles from the area.

"This can be called as one of the biggest encounters Sukma has seen to date," SP Chavan added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK