Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxals Killed, 2 Jawans Injured, Large Cache Of Arms Seized In Sukma Encounter

At least sixteen Naxalites were killed, two security personnel injured and a a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered in a major encounter in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said Sukma SP on Saturday.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan stated that they have recovered the body of 16 Naxal from the site and two jawans also sustained injuries during the operation.

He also stated that security forces seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and INSAS rifles from the area.

"This can be called as one of the biggest encounters Sukma has seen to date," SP Chavan added.