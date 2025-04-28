Chhattisgarh: A Hill, Most-Wanted Naxals And Eighth Day Of Operations With 24,000 Security Forces

BASTAR: The anti-Naxal operation, which is in its eighth day, is being carried out across a large 800 square km area near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, including the Karegutta hills, as per a senior police official. More than 24,000 personnel from both state and central forces are taking part in the mission, either directly or indirectly.

The main objective of the operation is to free the area from the control of several Naxal groups, including the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee (TSC), People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, CRC Company, and other Maoist formations. These groups have been using the region as a safe hideout to carry out violent activities that threaten the lives of innocent local people.

A few weeks ago, Naxals released a statement claiming they had planted many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the area. This led to several civilian injuries and even the death of an innocent woman near Usur. Officials stated that it is the responsibility of the security forces to clear the area and ensure it is safe for the local population.

Authorities have confirmed that the operation will continue until all illegal Maoist groups are removed from the region. They also urged Naxal members to give up violence and surrender, promising them a chance to return to normal life and be part of society. As per the naxals, they still have the option to shun violence and surrender themselves to get integrated into the mainstream.

As of now, three naxals have been killed and their bodies have been recovered, and two security personnel sustained minor injuries during the operation. The first incident occurred on the night of April 24, when an STF (Special Task Force) Jawan suffered a sprain to his ankle due to the impact of an IED explosion.

A second blast took place on April 26, in which a DRG (District Reserve Guard) Jawan sustained minor injuries. Police officials have stated that both jawans are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment. They are expected to recover quickly and return to active duty soon. Following precise intelligence inputs about the presence of top Naxal leaders, including most wanted Naxal commanders like Hidma, Damodar, Deva and other Naxal commanders, security forces from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana have been mobilised to cordon off the forest and Karegutta hill in Bijapur, close to the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, according to police sources.

Security personnel from Chhattisgarh's DRG, Bastar Fighter, STF, Cobra, and CRPF are participating in the biggest ever anti-Naxal operation in the history of India, added the source. Reiterating their commitment to weed out armed Naxalism from Chhattisgarh by March 26, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai have stated repeatedly that bullets will be answered with bullets.

Meanwhile, the ministers were frequently seen exhorting naxal cadres to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream of society, stating that the government don't want to fire a single bullet. Since December 3, 2023, after the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, security forces have gunned down 365 cadres in separate encounters and arrested 1382 Naxals. Moreover, impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, 2306 cadres have quit the red movement to join the mainstream of society. So far in 2025, 144 naxals have been neutralised, 367 arrested, and 476 surrendered.