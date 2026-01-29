Chhattisgarh Bastar encounter: 2 Maoists killed, ammunition seized by security forces

Security forces carried out an encounter with Maoists in southern Bijapur district on Thursday, eliminating two insurgents and seizing a large cache of weapons and ammunition. The operation unfolded early morning in a dense forest area, with intense gunfire exchanges continuing into the afternoon.

Security officials said that a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team initiated a targeted search operation in South Bastar early Thursday, acting on precise intelligence about armed Maoist cadres in the area, according to a report by news agency IANS.

The exchange of fire broke out at around 7:00 am between security personnel and insurgents, escalating into a major anti-Maoist action in one of Bastar division's worst-hit districts. During the ongoing operation, forces recovered two Maoist bodies from the site.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security forces also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, plus other weapons and substantial ammunition.

#UPDATE | 2 naxals killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Bijapur district. 2 naxals' bodies, AK 47, 9mm pistol and other material recovered as of now. Search operations are underway: IG Bastar P Sundarraj — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

Officials are withholding sensitive details, such as the exact location of the clash and the number of security forces, to protect personnel amid the ongoing operation. A full report, covering additional recoveries, deceased Maoists' identities, and outcomes, will follow once searches conclude safely.

Earlier today, security forces in Bijapur district foiled a major Maoist plot by detecting and destroying two powerful IEDs aimed at personnel and vehicles. A joint team, including Bijapur's District Reserve Guard, Ilmidi police, Chhattisgarh Armed Force 9th Battalion, and Bomb Disposal Squad, swept the Ilmidi-Lankapalli area, focusing on Village Lankapalli's dirt road.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Security forces recovered and defused two IEDs of 20kg and 30 kg, respectively, in Bijapur.



(Video source: Bijapur Police) pic.twitter.com/fgnbC6caR6 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

They uncovered two 20-30 kg IEDs planted mid-road by Maoists, and the squad safely detonated them on-site following protocols. Officials note Left-Wing Extremism persists in Bijapur's remote zones despite aggressive state-central force campaigns, with recent IED recoveries and cadre neutralisations driving efforts for normalcy and development.



(with agencies input)