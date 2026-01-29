Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011651https://zeenews.india.com/india/chhattisgarh-bastar-encounter-2-maoists-killed-ammunition-seized-by-security-forces-3011651.html
NewsIndiaChhattisgarh Bastar encounter: 2 Maoists killed, ammunition seized by security forces
BIJAPUR MAOIST ENCOUNTER

Chhattisgarh Bastar encounter: 2 Maoists killed, ammunition seized by security forces

Security forces in Bijapur's South Bastar neutralised 2 Maoists in an early-morning encounter, seizing weapons and ammunition cache on Tursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh Bastar encounter: 2 Maoists killed, ammunition seized by security forces(Image: IANS)

Security forces carried out an encounter with Maoists in southern Bijapur district on Thursday, eliminating two insurgents and seizing a large cache of weapons and ammunition. The operation unfolded early morning in a dense forest area, with intense gunfire exchanges continuing into the afternoon.

Security officials said that a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team initiated a targeted search operation in South Bastar early Thursday, acting on precise intelligence about armed Maoist cadres in the area, according to a report by news agency IANS.

The exchange of fire broke out at around 7:00 am between security personnel and insurgents, escalating into a major anti-Maoist action in one of Bastar division's worst-hit districts. During the ongoing operation, forces recovered two Maoist bodies from the site.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security forces also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, plus other weapons and substantial ammunition.

Officials are withholding sensitive details, such as the exact location of the clash and the number of security forces, to protect personnel amid the ongoing operation. A full report, covering additional recoveries, deceased Maoists' identities, and outcomes, will follow once searches conclude safely.

Earlier today, security forces in Bijapur district foiled a major Maoist plot by detecting and destroying two powerful IEDs aimed at personnel and vehicles. A joint team, including Bijapur's District Reserve Guard, Ilmidi police, Chhattisgarh Armed Force 9th Battalion, and Bomb Disposal Squad, swept the Ilmidi-Lankapalli area, focusing on Village Lankapalli's dirt road.

They uncovered two 20-30 kg IEDs planted mid-road by Maoists, and the squad safely detonated them on-site following protocols. Officials note Left-Wing Extremism persists in Bijapur's remote zones despite aggressive state-central force campaigns, with recent IED recoveries and cadre neutralisations driving efforts for normalcy and development.
 

(with agencies input)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

. Supreme Court
Supreme Court stays UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, flags misuse risk
ottoman stool
Ottomans That Instantly Elevate Your Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-608 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ajit pawar plane crash news
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
women tote bag
Carry Style, Carry Sustainability: Tote Bags That Blend with Green Living
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal hits back at Congress, calls India-EU trade pact beneficial
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Self-confident India a ray of hope for the world': PM Modi on India-EU FTA
Madhu Gottumukkala
Trump's Indian-origin cyber chief reportedly shared sensitive files on ChatGPT
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
google photos editing
New photo editing feature: Google photos gets AI tools in India