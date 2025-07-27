Chhattisgarh: Bodies Of 4 "Uniformed" Naxals Recovered After Joint Operation In Bijapur

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) P Sundarraj, multiple security units are involved in anti-Naxal efforts across the state.

These include the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and others.

"DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, COBRA, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CF and other security forces are continuously carrying out operations against Naxals. As part of that, on 26 July, in the Bijapur District, Bijapur DRG and other security forces conducted a joint operation against the illegal Naxal outfit leaders... After the operation, bodies of four uniformed Naxals were recovered by the forces... DRG, COBRA and CRPF joint teams are carrying out search operations in the nearby areas," Sundarraj said in a statement.

Earlier this month, on July 18, six Naxal bodies were recovered after an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region in Narayanpur district, he added.

"A huge quantity of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and SLR rifles, have been recovered so far from the spot. The search operation is underway," the IG said.

On July 5, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had said that the state was committed to ending Naxal violence. He assured that all affected areas would be provided with basic infrastructure like roads and electricity.

According to an official statement from the Government of India, 290 Naxals have been neutralised in 2024 alone. Additionally, 1,090 Naxals have been arrested and 881 have surrendered so far this year.

Recent major operations include the surrender of 50 Naxals in Bijapur in March 2025, the neutralisation of 16 in Sukma, and the killing of 22 in Kanker and Bijapur.

With continued Special Central Assistance and focused development programmes, the government aims to eliminate Naxalism across India by 31 March 2026, the statement added.