/Chhattisgarh Cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms

To improve regulatory efficiency, the proposed legislation introduces Risk-Based Inspection, under which inspections will be conducted only on the basis of risk assessment instead of routine visits. The objective is to focus regulatory attention on high-risk cases while allowing compliant businesses to operate without unnecessary interruptions.

Another important feature of the Bill is the removal of duplicate licensing requirements. Businesses will no longer be required to obtain multiple approvals for the same activity from different departments, significantly reducing compliance costs and improving the ease of establishing enterprises.