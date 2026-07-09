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  • /Chhattisgarh Cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms

Chhattisgarh Cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has approved the draft Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business (Exemption and Facilitation) Bill, 2026, aimed at simplifying regulations, reducing compliance burdens, and creating a transparent, technology-driven business environment.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms

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