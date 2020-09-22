Chhattisgarh CGSOS class 10th, 12th result declared — Check more details, direct link here

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) on Monday (September 21) announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020. The students who appeared for board examinations can check the result on the official website, cgsos.co.in.

Check the Direct Link to download the results.

To check the 2020 Chhattisgarh State Open School result for class 10 and Class 12 follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website cgsos.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'HIGH SCHOOL AND HIGHER SECONDARY MAIN / ATTEMPT EXAMINATION - 2020 RESULT'.

Step 3: Select class 10 or class 12 exam results.

Step 4: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the details, verify the data and hit the submit button

Step 6: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a print or download the result of the examination for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th board exam result on June 23.

A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam from schools affiliated to the CGBSE board, out of which 73.62% have passed.

A total of 2,77,563 had appeared for the Class 12th exam under CGBSE and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.