Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Results declared on cgbse.nic.in, here’s how to check score

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday (May 19) declared the results of Class 10 Board exams. The results were prepared on the basis of internal evaluation of the students as the final theory exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 4,61,093 students who registered for the exams have been passed by the state board.

“The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The students who are not satisfied with the allotted marks will be allowed to sit for the exam next year,” the official added.

The results were announced by state School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam through video conferencing.

"A total of 4,67,261 students had registered for the class 10 exam. Of them, forms of 6,168 students were rejected for not fulfilling the criteria. The remaining 4,61,093 eligible students, including 2,24,112 boys and 2,31,999 girls, have passed the exam," said VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE.

"Of the 4,61,093 students, 4,46,393 qualified the exam in the grade-I category which is 96.81 per cent of the overall result. Similarly, 9,024 aspirants have passed the exam in grad-II while 5,676 in grade-III which 1.96 per cent and 1.23 per cent of the result, respectively," he added.

Steps to check Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on any of the three links under “HIGH SCHOOL (10th) EXAMINATION RESULT - YEAR 2021”

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and Captcha code

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Live TV