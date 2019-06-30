Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tears up while handing over state Congress president post

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel`s eyes were filled with tears while speaking at the event organised for passing the post of President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) to Mohan Markam. Congress leader PL Punia and newly appointed CPCC president Markam were also present at the event held on Saturday.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was also the Congress President of the party's state unit, tears up remembering the contribution of members, at an event passing the post to Mohan Markam in Raipur. (June 29) pic.twitter.com/O70Uuchu8P — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

In his speech, Baghel thanked all party leaders who worked with him over the past five years and remembered their contribution to the party in Chhattisgarh. "I was appointed to the post by Rahul Gandhiji after we lost the elections in 2013. 2014 Lok Sabha elections were near. We were worried about the party`s prospects in the state after the 2014 elections. The fight we party leaders started after June 2014 continued till the time we came to power in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

He praised the newly appointed CPCC President by saying Markam was a "hardworking and simple man".Earlier, Markam was appointed the president of CPCC through an All India Congress Committee (AICC) release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal on June 28.

He replaced Baghel who had been the CPCC president since 2014 and was asked to continue in the post till his replacement was announced after he became the Chief Minister in December last year.

