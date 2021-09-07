Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father sent to 15-day judicial custody for making derogatory remarks against Brahmins

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father was on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) sent to 15-day judicial custody for making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community. Nand Kumar Baghel, 86, was arrested in the morning today and was produced before a Raipur court.

This is to be noted that the Raipur police had registered a case against Bhupesh Baghel's father on Saturday following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj'. The case was reportedly registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquillity).

The outfit in its complaint had alleged that the CM's father recently appealed to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages. It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of asking people to "evict" Brahmins out of the country.

After controversy erupted over the alleged remarks of his father, the chief minister had said that he was pained by such comments and asserted that nobody was above the law in his government and police will take appropriate action in the matter.

"The remarks made by my father Nand Kumar Baghel against a specific class have come to my attention. The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as social harmony and I am also pained by it," the CM had expressed.

The CM also said that through social media and other platforms, he has learnt it is being said that action against Nand Kumar Baghel will not be taken because he is the father of the chief minister. "Every person is equal before my government," he had said.

"Everyone knows about my ideological differences with my father. Our political thoughts and beliefs are very much different. I respect him as his son, but as the CM, I cannot forgive him for such mistakes which disturb the public order," Bhupesh Baghel had stated.

(With agency inputs)

