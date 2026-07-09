/Chhattisgarh: CM Sai-led cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms

Another important feature of the Bill is the removal of duplicate licensing requirements. Businesses will no longer be required to obtain multiple approvals for the same activity from different departments, significantly reducing compliance costs and improving the ease of establishing enterprises. According to the government, the proposed legislation has been prepared after studying best practices adopted by several leading industrial states. The reforms are expected to enhance investor confidence, improve the business climate and make Chhattisgarh a preferred destination for manufacturing, services and emerging industries.