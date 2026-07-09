Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Chhattisgarh: CM Sai-led cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms

Chhattisgarh: CM Sai-led cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms

The State Government said the proposed law reflects its commitment to improving governance, encouraging entrepreneurship and positioning Chhattisgarh as one of India's most investment-friendly destinations. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: CM Sai-led cabinet clears landmark ease of doing business bill; state aims to set new benchmark in investment reforms
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Sunil Chhetri backs Les Bleus to win title, says 'unbelievable depth'
FIFA World Cup 202614 min ago
2
Raghav Juyal21 min ago
3
'PM Modi34 min ago
4
Parthiv Patel34 min ago
5
EPFO47 min ago