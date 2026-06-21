/Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai urges citizens to make yoga part of daily life, contribute to building a healthy society

RAIPUR: On International Yoga Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged the citizens to make yoga a part of their daily life and contribute in building a healthy society. CM Sai on Sunday joined thousands of citizens, students, women, youth, public representatives and officials in a mass yoga session organised at PG College Ground in Ambikapur to mark the 12th International Yoga Day.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described yoga as India's invaluable gift to the world and said it offers a path to a healthy, balanced and peaceful life. He said yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a way of life that promotes harmony between the body, mind and soul while fostering discipline, inner strength and positive thinking.
Referring to this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", CM Sai said yoga has emerged as a simple and effective tool for maintaining physical, mental and emotional well-being amid changing lifestyles and rising health challenges. He urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying a healthy individual forms the foundation of a healthy family, society and nation.
Chief Minister said yoga has gained global recognition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that India's proposal at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 received unprecedented support in a record time, reflecting the global acceptance of India's knowledge traditions and the relevance of yoga.
CM Sai said yoga is a time-tested practice that promotes physical well-being, mental calmness and positive thinking. He noted that regular yoga can help prevent lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, stress, insomnia and obesity, and added that modern medical science increasingly recognises its role in maintaining better health. Referring to India's spiritual heritage, he said Maharishi Patanjali gave yoga a systematic and scientific framework, while the teachings of Adiyogi Lord Shiva and the Bhagavad Gita have long highlighted yoga as a path to a balanced and purposeful life.
Highlighting the state's commitment to promoting yoga, CM Sai said the government has approved a proposal to bring yoga under the Medical Education Department from the Social Welfare Department. He said the move would strengthen yoga education, training, research and public awareness activities, while helping expand its reach across villages, schools, colleges and all sections of society.
Chief Minister also paid tribute to former Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission chairman late Rupnarayan Sinha for his contribution to promoting yoga in the state. He said taking yoga to every household would be a fitting tribute to his legacy.
During his address, CM Sai also highlighted the government's commitment to tribal youth, noting that the number of seats at the Tribal Youth Hostel in Delhi had been increased from 50 to 200. He said 13 students from this tribal hostel had recently cleared the UPSC preliminary examination, calling it a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said ‘Brahma Muhurta’ holds special significance in Indian culture and is considered the most beneficial time for practising yoga. He said adding yoga is India's ancient heritage, which has gained global recognition through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
MLAs Prabodh Minj and Ramkumar Toppo, Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission chairman Sanjay Agrawal, Housing Board chairman Shri Anurag Singh Deo, State Youth Commission chairman Shri Vishwa Vijay Singh Tomar, District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Shri Ram Kishun Singh, Surguja Divisional Commissioner Shri Narendra Dugga, IG Shri Deepak Jha, Ayush Department director Shri Rajendra Kumar Katara, along with a large number of public representatives, officials, employees and citizens, were present on the occasion.
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