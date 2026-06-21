/Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai urges citizens to make yoga part of daily life, contribute to building a healthy society

CM Sai said yoga is a time-tested practice that promotes physical well-being, mental calmness and positive thinking. He noted that regular yoga can help prevent lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, stress, insomnia and obesity, and added that modern medical science increasingly recognises its role in maintaining better health. Referring to India's spiritual heritage, he said Maharishi Patanjali gave yoga a systematic and scientific framework, while the teachings of Adiyogi Lord Shiva and the Bhagavad Gita have long highlighted yoga as a path to a balanced and purposeful life.