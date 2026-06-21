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Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai urges citizens to make yoga part of daily life, contribute to building a healthy society

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described yoga as India's invaluable gift to the world and said it offers a path to a healthy, balanced and peaceful life. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai urges citizens to make yoga part of daily life, contribute to building a healthy society
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