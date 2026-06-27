/Chhattisgarh diamond mining: NCL Board approves large-diameter drilling at Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block

RAIPUR: NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) has approved the next stage of exploration at the Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, bringing the state a step closer to evaluating its diamond reserves for possible commercial mining. During a Board of Directors meeting held in New Delhi, the company cleared the launch of a Large-Diameter Drilling (LDD) programme under the ongoing prospecting licence. The exercise is aimed at conducting a detailed scientific assessment of the diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe, a key step before deciding on commercial extraction.