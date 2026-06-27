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  • /Chhattisgarh diamond mining: NCL Board approves large-diameter drilling at Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block

Chhattisgarh diamond mining: NCL Board approves large-diameter drilling at Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block

The Board also reviewed the progress of the exploration project and directed that all activities under the prospecting licence be completed within the prescribed timeline.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Chhattisgarh diamond mining: NCL Board approves large-diameter drilling at Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block
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