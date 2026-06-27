/Chhattisgarh diamond mining: NCL Board approves large-diameter drilling at Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block

RAIPUR: NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) has approved the next stage of exploration at the Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, bringing the state a step closer to evaluating its diamond reserves for possible commercial mining. During a Board of Directors meeting held in New Delhi, the company cleared the launch of a Large-Diameter Drilling (LDD) programme under the ongoing prospecting licence. The exercise is aimed at conducting a detailed scientific assessment of the diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe, a key step before deciding on commercial extraction.
The Board also reviewed the progress of the exploration project and directed that all activities under the prospecting licence be completed within the prescribed timeline. Findings from the drilling programme will be used to prepare a comprehensive feasibility report, which will determine the viability of developing the site into a commercial diamond mine.
The meeting was attended by Amitava Mukherjee, Ashish Chatterjee, Saurabh Singh, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC), P. Dayanand, Secretary, Mineral Resources Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, Rajat Bansal, Managing Director, CMDC, Upendra Kumar, and Vinay Kumar.
NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) is a joint venture between NMDC Limited (51%), a Government of India enterprise, and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (49%). While the company has traditionally focused on iron ore mining, the successful discovery of natural diamonds at Baloda-Belmundi marks its emergence as a multi-mineral development company.
NCL identified the prospective kimberlite pipe through stream sediment sampling, geophysical surveys, and targeted drilling. Around 200 tonnes of bulk samples were processed at NMDC’s Panna Diamond Processing Plant, yielding five natural diamonds weighing a total of 1.22 carats, providing strong scientific confirmation of diamond-bearing geology in the area.
Experience from leading diamond-producing countries such as Botswana, South Africa, Canada, and Australia suggests that such early-stage discoveries often indicate the presence of commercially viable diamond deposits. Consequently, the Baloda-Belmundi project is being viewed as a strategically important mineral development initiative not only for Chhattisgarh but also for India.
The Board also reviewed the progress of NCL’s key iron ore projects in Chhattisgarh. At Bailadila Deposit-4, production is targeted at one million tonnes during the current financial year, with plans to gradually increase capacity to seven million tonnes per annum. Development of Bailadila Deposit-13, with a proposed production capacity of 10 million tonnes annually, is also progressing steadily.
The Board reaffirmed its commitment to environmentally responsible mining, scientific waste management, water conservation, and the socio-economic development of local communities across all its projects.
Speaking after the meeting, Saurabh Singh, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation and Director, NCL, said, “The prudent utilisation of mineral resources and balanced industrial development are essential for India’s economic growth. The Baloda-Belmundi diamond project has the potential to become a historic milestone in positioning Chhattisgarh among the country’s leading diamond-producing states.”
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