Chhattisgarh: DRG Head Constable Dies During Encounter With Naxalites In Narayanpur
CM Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's dedication to fighting Naxalism.
A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) killed during an encounter with Naxalites in the forests of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, police said.
According to the police, the deceased constable identified as Birendra Kumar Sori.
The anti-Naxal patrolling and search operations are still going on.
Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's dedication to fighting Naxalism, emphasising that security forces have been strongly battling the issue since his government came into power.
"The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this," Sai said.
(With ANI inputs)
