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Chhattisgarh floods: Heavy rain swells Kharun river, submerges key roads in Raipur and Durg

Chhattisgarh floods: Continuous heavy rain causes flood-like conditions in Chhattisgarh as the swelling Kharun River submerges key roads and disrupts traffic across Raipur and Durg.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Chhattisgarh floods: Heavy rain swells Kharun river, submerges key roads in Raipur and Durg
Image Credit: Chhattisgarh floods: Commuters wade through flooded NH-30. (IANS/AI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Chhattisgarh floods: Heavy rain swells Kharun river, submerges key roads in Raipur and Durg
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