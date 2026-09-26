/Chhattisgarh floods: Heavy rain swells Kharun river, submerges key roads in Raipur and Durg

Chhattisgarh floods: The constant rainfall for 24 hours has caused waterlogging and flooding-like situations in Chhattisgarh, where commuters' routes in Raipur and Durg have been submerged. The water of the Kharun River has overflowed into the area, resulting in the cutting off of major transport facilities and the displacement of people living in low-lying areas along the river.
Such intense flooding has disrupted all the usual transport route links between the capital city. The main road route between Raipur and Patan and Durg through Mahadev Ghat has been completely submerged with water, causing the suspension of the movement due to currents over the road.
A similar emergency situation has been witnessed in villages like Amleshwar and Khudmuda situated in the district of Durg. The floodwaters have reached their homes, causing them to be evacuated, while the streets in the village have become unrecognizable because of the excessive rainwater. The Raipur-Bhilai route through Mahadev Ghat has also been severely affected by the waterlogging problem.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that continuous downpours will persist as weather systems remain active over the region. Forecasters predict generally cloudy skies with intermittent thundershowers and lightning strikes, keeping daytime temperatures capped around 26°C and lows at 22°C.
Conditions are expected to ease slightly in the coming days. The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies with isolated rain spells for the following day, pushing maximum temperatures back up toward 29°C while local disaster management teams remain on alert across flooded districts.
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