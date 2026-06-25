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  • /Chhattisgarh government cracks down on illegal mining; CM Vishnu Deo Sai orders stricter penalties, enforcement

Chhattisgarh government cracks down on illegal mining; CM Vishnu Deo Sai orders stricter penalties, enforcement

The most significant change relates to penalties for illegal excavation and transportation. The minimum compounding amount has now been fixed at Rs 25,000 in all cases. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
Chhattisgarh government cracks down on illegal mining; CM Vishnu Deo Sai orders stricter penalties, enforcement
Image Credit: X/Vishnu Deo SaiSource: Bureau

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