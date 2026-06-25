/Chhattisgarh government cracks down on illegal mining; CM Vishnu Deo Sai orders stricter penalties, enforcement

The most significant change relates to penalties for illegal excavation and transportation. The minimum compounding amount has now been fixed at Rs 25,000 in all cases. For illegal transportation, offenders will have to pay a compounding fee of Rs 2,000 per tonne, apart from the full value of the illegally transported mineral. For instance, a vehicle carrying 35 tonnes of minerals illegally will be liable to pay Rs 70,000 as compounding charges, in addition to the mineral’s value. Tractor operators caught transporting sand illegally will also have to pay a minimum compounding fee of Rs 25,000 along with the cost of the sand.