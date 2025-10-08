Chhattisgarh IT Student Uses AI To Morph Porn Pics Of 36 Classmates, Suspended

A third-year student from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has been suspended after over 30 women students accused him of using artificial intelligence to create obscene, morphed images from their photos.

The accused, a resident of Bilaspur and a student in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, came under scrutiny after 36 women students filed complaints on Monday. Following this, the college formed a probe committee and took immediate action.

“On October 6, some women students complained about this. Following this, an investigation committee was formed, and some staff members immediately searched the accused student’s room. The student’s laptop, mobile phone, and pen drive were confiscated,” said the institute’s Registrar, Professor Srinivas, speaking to NDTV.

He further stated, “A three-member staff committee, comprised of women, has been formed to investigate. Parents of the complaining students are also being interviewed. Further action is being taken to ensure that no personal information is leaked.”

Authorities revealed that more than 1,000 photos and videos of women students were recovered from the accused’s electronic devices. Cyber experts have been brought in to determine whether the content was AI-generated and if it had been circulated outside the campus.

Ashish Rajput, officer in charge of Rakhi Police Station, said a formal investigation would begin once a written complaint is received. “We have spoken to the management of the college and are examining the facts. Once a written complaint is received, a formal investigation will begin,” he said.

The students have demanded strict action, and the institute has assured them and their families that both disciplinary and legal measures will be pursued.