60-foot bridge stolen overnight: Scrap mafia heist of 30-ton iron structure shocks Korba, Chhattisgarh

In a bizarre heist that has left the local authorities baffled, a 60-foot-long iron bridge has been reported stolen from within the heart of Korba city in Chhattisgarh. The bridge, which spanned Hasdeo Left Bank Canal, went missing between 11:00 PM and dawn; based on this, police constituted a Special Investigation Team to trace the missing bridge.

Present at night, gone by morning

This bridge in Ward Number 17 had been serving as a vital link for locals for more than the last 40 years. Constructed with heavy iron girders and thick metal plates, the 60-foot-long and 5-foot-wide bridge collapsed into the creek below.

Residents said the bridge was intact at 11:00 PM on the night of the incident, with many crossing over the bridge to return home. But when the sun rose, commuters in the area were in for a rude shock as they found open space where the massive structure was standing earlier. Immediately, the local councilor Lakshman Shrivas informed District Collector Kunal Dudawat and SP Siddharth Tiwari, based on which an official FIR was lodged.

15 lakhs worth of iron sliced by gas cutters

There were obvious traces of a professional attack found on the scene. Gas cutter marks were found on the stumps of the bridge structure in the ground on both ends of the canal.

The nature of the theft is the hijacking of a massive amount of metal:

Estimated weight of the object : 25-30 tons of prime iron.

: 25-30 tons of prime iron. Estimated Value : The estimated value in the scrap market would be around Rs 15 Lakhs.

: The estimated value in the scrap market would be around Rs 15 Lakhs. Method: Organised gang activity involving heavy machinery and industrial cutting tools.

Narrow escape for the city's water supply

The audacity of the thieves did not end with the bridge. While the thieves were dismantling the bridge, they also severed the iron security cover enclosing the city's major water pipe.

It was observed that while the protective shield was stolen, the pipeline remained undamaged. When the water main was drilled into during the theft, over 2.5 lakh residents of Korba would have faced a water shortage.

SIT formed to tackle 'scrap mafia'

The case has caused a major stir within the administration, especially after the presence of an organised "scrap mafia" in the district was revealed. While the police recently claimed to have shut down illegal scrap trades, the overnight theft of a 30-ton bridge suggests otherwise.

"An SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter with full force," said a senior police official. Raids have already been conducted at two major scrapyards in the city, though no arrests have been made yet.

