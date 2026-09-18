/Chhattisgarh lights over 1.50 crore ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

More than 1.50 crore lamps were lit across Chhattisgarh on Thursday as part of the ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ programme, organised under the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service.
The programme saw large-scale participation across the state, with people in both rural and urban areas gathering at temples, public squares, prominent grounds and other public places to light lamps and express their appreciation for Modi’s public life, spirit of service and commitment to nation-building.
Women, youth, farmers, workers, students, public representatives and other citizens took part in the programme. At several locations, the lamps were arranged in attractive patterns and to convey meaningful messages.
The events also created an atmosphere centred on public participation and service across districts. Large gatherings joined the lamp-lighting programmes, which sought to highlight the importance of collective resolve, cooperation and positive social change.
The ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ programme was held as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, under which various public-service and community-participation initiatives are being organised across Chhattisgarh from September 17 to October 17.
The campaign aims to take the spirit of service and good governance to citizens across the state while involving different sections of society in constructive and public-welfare activities.
With lamps being lit simultaneously at thousands of locations, Thursday’s programme became a major public-participation event under the campaign. The organisers described the statewide initiative as a symbol of collective enthusiasm and a shared resolve towards service and social cooperation.
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