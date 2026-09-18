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  • /Chhattisgarh lights over 1.50 crore ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Chhattisgarh lights over 1.50 crore ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

The events also created an atmosphere centred on public participation and service across districts. 

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Chhattisgarh lights over 1.50 crore ‘Aashirwad Ke Diye’ under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

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