Chhattisgarh moves towards Uniform Civil Code with UCC panel, announces slew of reform measures

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday approved a series of major decisions spanning legal reforms, welfare initiatives, industrial policy and mining regulation. At the forefront of the decisions was the approval to constitute a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state. The panel will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with the Chief Minister authorised to nominate its members.

According to a statement from the government, the proposed code aims to bring uniformity in laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and maintenance, which are currently governed by different personal laws.

The initiative aligns with Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and is intended to promote equality and simplify the legal system. The committee will seek public and expert suggestions before submitting its recommendations for legislative consideration.

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In a significant welfare measure, the Cabinet approved a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees for land purchased in the name of women. The move is aimed at encouraging property ownership and strengthening economic independence among women, despite an estimated revenue impact of Rs 153 crore.

Relief was also extended to serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their widows through a 25 per cent exemption in stamp duty on property purchases up to Rs 25 lakh. This one-time benefit is expected to support them in securing permanent housing.

On the economic front, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Chhattisgarh Industrial Land and Building Management Rules, 2015, to improve ease of doing business. The changes introduce clear eligibility criteria for land allocation, provisions for infrastructure such as approach roads, and flexibility in shareholding structures.

The inclusion of financial institutions, including NBFCs, and strengthened Public-Private Partnership (PPP) provisions are expected to boost private investment.

In the mining sector, amendments to the Chhattisgarh Minor Mineral Rules, 2015, and sand mining rules were approved to enhance transparency and regulatory control.

“The government will allow reservation of sand mines for public sector entities such as Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Limited to ensure steady supply and curb monopolistic practices. Stricter penalties for illegal mining and provisions to declare non-operational mines as lapsed have also been introduced,” according to the state government’s statement.

The Cabinet also approved the expansion of the Milch Cattle Supply Scheme to all social categories in partnership with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), aiming to boost rural livelihoods and self-employment.

To strengthen livestock health, approval was granted for the procurement of vaccines from Indian Immunologicals Limited, ensuring timely disease control and improved productivity.

In a key financial decision, the Cabinet approved a structured settlement of Rs 10,536 crore in pension liabilities under the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000, with the remaining amount to be paid in installments.