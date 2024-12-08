Advertisement
NAXAL ATTACK IN CHHATTISGARH

Chhattisgarh News: Naxalites Kill Woman On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Bijapur

Speaking on the incident, the official stated that the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Chhattisgarh News: Naxalites Kill Woman On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Bijapur Representational Image. (PTI)

Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh: A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh where a woman was killed allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

As per preliminary information, Naxalites abducted Yalam Sukra, 40, from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday, an official said, as reported by news agency PTI. Sukra was strangled, and her body was abandoned in the area, he stated.

Speaking on the incident, the official stated that the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot. In the pamphlet, the Naxalites accused the woman of acting as a police informer since 2017. A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, he said.

With this incident, Naxalites have claimed the lives of over 60 people so far this year in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

A similar incident occurred on December 6 when Naxalites killed a woman Anganwadi assistant in the Basaguda area of Bijapur, suspecting her of being a police informer, while two former sarpanchs (village panchayat heads) were killed in separate places in Bijapur on December 4.

(With PTI Inputs)

