Chhattisgarh: One DRG Jawan Killed, Three Injured In Maoist IED Blast In Bijapur

The explosion occurred in the Indravati National Park area while a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a specialised unit of the state police, was conducting an anti-Naxal operation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A police jawan was killed and three others were injured on Monday morning after an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Maoists, detonated in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The explosion occurred in the Indravati National Park area while a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a specialised unit of the state police, was conducting an anti-Naxal operation.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj said, “The explosion took place on Monday morning in Indravati National Park area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation.”

DRG jawan Dinesh Nag was killed in the blast, while three other personnel sustained injuries. “The injured personnel were administered preliminary treatment and were being evacuated from the forest,” Sundarraj added.

This incident comes less than a week after another DRG official was injured in a similar attack in the same district. On Thursday, 14 August, a pressure IED planted by Maoists exploded in a forested area of Indravati, under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police station. A joint team of the DRG and the Special Task Force (STF) had been carrying out an anti-Naxal operation when the device went off.

The region remains one of the most heavily affected by Maoist insurgency, and security forces regularly conduct operations to counter extremist activity in these forested zones.

Further updates are awaited as the injured personnel are being moved to receive advanced medical treatment.

