Chhattisgarh: Over 26 Naxalites Killed In Major Encounter Along Narayanpur-Bijapur Border
According to senior police officials, the gun battle erupted in the early hours of the day and lasted for several hours.
In a significant blow to Maoist insurgents, more than 26 Naxalites were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border region in Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed.
