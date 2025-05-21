Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2904071https://zeenews.india.com/india/chhattisgarh-over-26-naxalites-killed-in-major-encounter-along-narayanpur-bijapur-border-2904071.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR NAXAL ATTACK

Chhattisgarh: Over 26 Naxalites Killed In Major Encounter Along Narayanpur-Bijapur Border

According to senior police officials, the gun battle erupted in the early hours of the day and lasted for several hours.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 12:04 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh: Over 26 Naxalites Killed In Major Encounter Along Narayanpur-Bijapur Border chaibasa naxal security forces (IANS)

In a significant blow to Maoist insurgents, more than 26 Naxalites were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border region in Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK