Chhattisgarh Panchayat Election 2025: Voting Date, Time, Counting Day – All You Need to Know

The Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections 2025 are being conducted in three phases on February 17, February 20, and February 23.

Phase 1 Voting Sees 75.86% Turnout

The first phase of the elections recorded a 75.86% voter turnout on Monday, according to officials. The final percentage may rise as data from all polling booths is compiled. The voting process remained largely peaceful across polling stations.

Ballot paper voting took place in 53 development blocks across all 33 districts. In seven districts of the Bastar division, voting was conducted from 6:45 AM to 2 PM due to Naxal threats, while in other regions, polling was held from 7 AM to 3 PM.

Key Details of the Elections

Chhattisgarh's Panchayat elections are conducted at three levels:

Gram Panchayat (Village)

Janpad Panchayat (Block)

Zila Panchayat (District)

These elections are not contested on party lines.

In the first phase, a total of 57,99,660 voters participated, including:

28,70,859 men

29,28,751 women

50 third-gender voters

The elections aim to elect:

27,210 ward panchs

3,605 sarpanchs

911 Janpad Panchayat members

149 Zila Panchayat members

A total of 9,873 polling stations were set up for the first phase.

Number of Candidates in the Fray

60,203 candidates for ward panch

14,646 candidates for sarpanch

4,587 candidates for Janpad Panchayat members

702 candidates for Zila Panchayat members\

Counting & Result Declaration Schedule

Vote counting will take place immediately after polling at the respective booths.

For Ward Panch, Sarpanch, and Janpad Panchayat members:

Phase 1 results on February 19

Phase 2 results on February 22

Phase 3 results on February 25

For Zila Panchayat members:

Phase 1 results on February 20

Phase 2 results on February 23

Phase 3 results on February 25

BJP's Strong Performance in Urban Body Elections

In the recently concluded urban body elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory, securing mayor posts in all 10 municipal corporations.

Municipal Councils (49 total): BJP won 35, Congress 8, AAP 1, Independents 5.

Nagar Panchayats (114 total): BJP won 81, Congress 22, BSP 1, Independents 10.

Ward Corporators (3,200 total): BJP won 1,868, Congress 952, Others/Independents 380.

The Panchayat elections are being seen as the verdict on the BJP government's two-year rule.