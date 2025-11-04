Advertisement
NewsIndia
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Chhattisgarh: Passenger And Goods Trains Crash Head-On In Bilaspur, Casualties Reported

A major train accident unfolded in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district after a passenger train and a goods train collided head-on near Lalkhadan on the Howrah route. 

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chhattisgarh: Passenger And Goods Trains Crash Head-On In Bilaspur, Casualties ReportedImage: ANI

Bilaspur Train Collision: A major train accident unfolded on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district after a passenger train and a goods train collided head-on near Lalkhadan on the Howrah route. According to media reports, six people have died, while several others are injured.

In conversation with IANS, a local said that one train was stationary when another train coming from the Raigarh side collided with it from behind.

