Chhattisgarh: Passenger And Goods Trains Crash Head-On In Bilaspur, Casualties Reported
A major train accident unfolded in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district after a passenger train and a goods train collided head-on near Lalkhadan on the Howrah route.
Bilaspur Train Collision: A major train accident unfolded on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district after a passenger train and a goods train collided head-on near Lalkhadan on the Howrah route. According to media reports, six people have died, while several others are injured.
In conversation with IANS, a local said that one train was stationary when another train coming from the Raigarh side collided with it from behind.
