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NewsIndiaChhattisgarh: Plane crashes into hillside; smoke seen at site
CHHATTISGARH NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Plane crashes into hillside; smoke seen at site

Chhattisgarh plane crash: An aircraft reportedly crashed into a hillside in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Monday. Further information and official confirmation of the crash are awaited.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Chhattisgarh: Plane crashes into hillside; smoke seen at site Image Source: X

Chhattisgarh plane crash: In a shocking incident, a private plane reportedly crashed into a forest area of Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. At this point, it is not known how many individuals were on the aircraft. 

Preliminary inputs, cited by NDTV, stated that the aircraft was flying at around 30 feet above the ground, it collided with a tree and then went down. 

Media reports indicate that the visuals from the spot show thick smoke and flames from the site. 

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Further information and official confirmation of the crash are awaited.

(this is a developing story)  

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