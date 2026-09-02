/Chhattisgarh ranks first in third phase of ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’, emerges as National Water Conservation model

Chhattisgarh has secured the first position in the country in the third phase of the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ (JSJB) campaign, emerging as a national example of community-led rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.
Five districts of the state- Surajpur, Mahasamund, Balod, Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Kabirdham- have also featured among the country’s top 10 districts for water conservation.
In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented Chhattisgarh’s water conservation initiatives and community-driven model at a Ministry of Jal Shakti departmental summit held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.
During the ‘Catch the Rain’ session, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao presented details of the state’s efforts in rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and protection of drinking water sources.
Sai said the state had turned water conservation from a government programme into a people’s movement by placing farmers, Gram Panchayats, Jal Sakhis, Jal Mitras and local communities at the centre of the campaign.
Chhattisgarh has remained among the top-performing states in all three phases of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari campaign.
Under JSJB 1.0, the state created 4,05,561 water structures, securing second position nationally. In JSJB 2.0, a total of 24,07,456 structures were registered, of which 23,07,768 were completed, with Chhattisgarh again ranking second.
The state moved to the top position in JSJB 3.0, registering 79,775 water structures, with 77,719 completed.
The campaign aims to retain rainwater locally, reduce runoff and maximise groundwater recharge through water-harvesting structures designed according to local geographical conditions.
One of the initiatives highlighted by the Chief Minister was the ‘5 Per Cent Model’ from Koriya district. Under the model, farmers voluntarily make around five per cent of their agricultural land available for rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.
Water conservation structures are created on the identified portion of farmland to retain rainwater and allow it to gradually percolate into the ground. While farmers contribute the land, Panchayats, local communities and government departments work together to develop the structures.
The initiative also includes geo-tagging, regular monitoring and progress reviews, with Jal Sakhis, Jal Mitras, farmers and Panchayat representatives actively involved at the grassroots level.
Recalling his roots in a farming family and his experience of ploughing fields in his native village, Bagiya, Sai said water availability for farmers is directly linked to their crops, families, livelihoods and future. This understanding, he said, has shaped the government’s approach of placing farmers and villages at the centre of water conservation.
Chhattisgarh’s performance has also been reflected at the district level. Surajpur, Mahasamund, Balod, Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Kabirdham have secured places among the country’s top 10 districts for water conservation.
In these districts, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge works have been carried out at the village and Gram Panchayat levels, combining locally suitable structures with community participation.
Sai said the achievement showed that government programmes backed by public participation could turn water conservation into a broad-based social movement.
The state has also reported improvement in groundwater conditions. The number of water-stressed blocks has fallen from 26 to 19, while five critical blocks are expected to move into the normal category.
Along with creating new water-harvesting structures, Chhattisgarh is focusing on reviving traditional water sources, groundwater recharge, mapping and geo-tagging of structures, and regular monitoring.
The state has adapted Prime Minister Modi’s message, ‘Catch the Rain Jahan Jal Gire, Wahin Sahejein’, to its varied geographical conditions, with water conservation structures being developed according to local rainfall patterns and water requirements.
At the summit, Sai proposed that every state prepare its own ‘Catch the Rain Plan’ based on its geography, rainfall patterns, groundwater conditions and local requirements.
He also suggested introducing ‘State Water Awards’ to recognise better-performing states, strengthening the mapping of water structures through BISAG-N, and conducting quarterly reviews of campaign progress under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.
Sai said that combining technology and regular monitoring with community participation could make water conservation efforts more effective and result-oriented. He also expressed Chhattisgarh’s willingness to share its successful models and experiences with other states.
The state’s water conservation drive is expected to support agriculture by improving groundwater recharge and irrigation availability while reducing dependence on the monsoon.
Improved conservation of drinking water sources could also strengthen rural water security and reduce the time and labour required by families, particularly women, to collect water.
At the national level, a target has been set to create two crore new water structures by May 31, 2027. Chhattisgarh’s community-driven approach is expected to contribute to this wider objective.
Sai said Chhattisgarh, which accounts for around four per cent of India’s geographical area, had demonstrated that water conservation was not simply about constructing structures but about creating a shared responsibility among the government, farmers, Panchayats and society to secure water for future generations.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Patil, water resources ministers from various states and senior officials attended the summit. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Water Resources Department Secretary Rajesh Sukumar Toppo, and senior officials of the concerned departments were also present.
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