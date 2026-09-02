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Chhattisgarh ranks first in third phase of ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’, emerges as National Water Conservation model

The state has also reported improvement in groundwater conditions. The number of water-stressed blocks has fallen from 26 to 19, while five critical blocks are expected to move into the normal category.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Chhattisgarh ranks first in third phase of ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’, emerges as National Water Conservation model
Image Credit: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

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