Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Chhattisgarh’s forests to be linked with a global tourism model: CM Vishnu Deo

Chhattisgarh’s forests to be linked with a global tourism model: CM Vishnu Deo

Around 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s geographical area is under forests. The forests stretching from Bastar to Surguja, along with the state’s rich biodiversity, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, provide a strong foundation for eco-tourism. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Chhattisgarh’s forests to be linked with a global tourism model: CM Vishnu Deo

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
J&K on high alert after Hashim Musa’s killing as intelligence inputs warn of possible terror strikes
2
3
4
5