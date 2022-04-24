Kanker: In Chhattisgarh, a sting operation by locals led to the arrest and suspension of a high school principal who was accused of turning the school's storage into a hidden area for sexual misbehaviour and personal enjoyment. The school principal at the centre of the sexual misconduct investigation was suspended by the administration after a preliminary investigation.

Internet users were shocked when they saw footage of a government high school's principal and female staff members having sexual relations on the school's property, which went viral. According to reports, a group of locals who had a hunch that something unlawful was going on videotaped the entire episode and posted it online.

An audiotape of the suspected principal talking with an unnamed third party and giving him a payment to not reveal the video footage on social media or the internet also went viral on the internet.

Villagers first raised their concerns with a district collector and the government conducted an investigation and suspended the principal.

Despite warnings from the village leaders to stop the misconduct and leave the school, the principal ignored their warnings and continued his illegal conduct, ultimately leading to his suspension.

According to District Education Officer, an inquiry was launched after receiving a complaint.

