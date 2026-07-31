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Chhattisgarh seeks central aid of Rs 435 crore to bring grid power to 461 remote villages in Bastar

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai seeks ₹435 cr Central aid from Union Minister Jual Oram to bring grid electricity to 461 Bastar villages under Utkarsh Yojana.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Chhattisgarh seeks central aid of Rs 435 crore to bring grid power to 461 remote villages in Bastar
Image Credit: Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai. (IANS)

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Chhattisgarh seeks central aid of Rs 435 crore to bring grid power to 461 remote villages in Bastar
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