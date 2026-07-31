/Chhattisgarh seeks central aid of Rs 435 crore to bring grid power to 461 remote villages in Bastar

Shri Sai informed the Union Minister that the project entails a total investment of ₹973 crore. Of this, the State Government has sought ₹435 crore in Central assistance over three financial years under the scheme. The proposed allocation includes ₹85 crore in 2026-27, ₹250 crore in 2027-28, and ₹100 crore in 2028-29, while the remaining cost will be borne by the State Government.