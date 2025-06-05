Chhattisgarh: Senior Maoist Leader Killed In Encounter

Security forces have neutralized Senior Maoist cadre and Central Committee Member (CCM) Gautam, also known as Sudhakar, in an encounter in the National Park area of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur District.

“Senior Maoist cadre, Central Committee Member (CCM) Gautam @ Sudhakar, was neutralized in an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in the National Park area of Bijapur District. One AK-47 rifle, along with a large quantity of other explosive materials, arms, and ammunition, was also recovered during the search operation,” ANI quoted IG Bastar P Sundarraj as saying.

(With ANI inputs)