Chhattisgarh: Six Dead, Six Injured In Roof Collapse At Raipur Steel Plant

The incident took place at the premises of Godavari Ispat Ltd, located in the Siltara industrial area. A senior police official stated that a roof gave way, trapping several workers beneath the debris.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Six workers lost their lives and six others were injured after a structure collapsed at a private steel plant on the outskirts of Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, on Friday, police confirmed.

“We received information that some people were trapped after a roof collapsed near the Godavari Ispat... The police and other officials reached the spot, and the rescue operation was started. Six dead bodies were recovered, and six injured people have been rescued so far. The search and rescue operations are underway,” Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told ANI.

“Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. As per preliminary information, six workers were killed and six others sustained injuries,” the official added.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Rescue efforts are ongoing amid fears that more individuals may still be trapped. Further details are awaited.

