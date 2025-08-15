Advertisement
Chhattisgarh: Six Killed, One Injured In Car-Truck Collision; Investigation Underway

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Dev Sharma, the incident occurred around 5 AM when a car, carrying seven passengers traveling from Nagpur to Raipur, collided with a truck.

Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 03:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Representational Photo: ANI

Six people were killed and one was injured in a tragic road accident near Chirchari under the Bagnadi police station area early this morning.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Dev Sharma, the incident occurred around 5 AM when a car, carrying seven passengers traveling from Nagpur to Raipur, collided with a truck.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to veer into the opposite lane, where it was struck by the truck.

The impact resulted in the immediate death of six occupants, while the sole survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident further.

More details awaited on the incident. 

