CHHATTISGARH

Chhattisgarh: Ten People Die After Truck Collides With Trailer In Raipur

Truck returning from Chauthiya Chhatti collided with trailer near Saragaon; 10 dead, several injured, rushed to Raipur hospital.

|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 06:25 AM IST|Source: ANI
Chhattisgarh: Ten People Die After Truck Collides With Trailer In Raipur Representative Image

At least ten people died after a truck full of people collided with a trailer near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh, the police said on Monday.

Raipur SP Lal Ummed Singh said that the incident happened when the truck was returning from Chauthiya Chhatti after attending an event.
Several people were also injured in the incident and immediately rushed to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur.
Further details were awaited. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK