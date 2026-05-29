'Chhattisgarh to build a new identity through tourism', says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh is steadily emerging as a new destination on India’s tourism map, with the state government pushing tourism-led growth, hospitality investments, and infrastructure expansion to unlock its untapped potential, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at his official residence on tourism promotion, hospitality investments and expansion of visitor facilities, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to showcasing Chhattisgarh’s “real beauty, cultural richness and natural diversity” before national as well as international audiences.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), senior government officials and key stakeholders from the tourism sector.

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Emphasising the state’s tourism strengths, Sai said Chhattisgarh’s rivers, waterfalls, forests, hills, tribal traditions and rich cultural heritage give it a distinctive identity capable of positioning it as a major tourist destination.

“Chhattisgarh is a land of immense natural and cultural wealth. Our goal is to bring its true beauty and cultural richness before the world and develop it into an attractive tourism destination,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sai stated that granting industry status to the tourism sector has created fresh opportunities for hospitality investments while accelerating the development of quality accommodation, improved transport connectivity and modern tourist facilities across the state.

The Chief Minister further said that Chhattisgarh has been witnessing a steady inflow of investment proposals and described IHCL’s interest in investing in the state as a major boost for the tourism ecosystem.

“Such investments will strengthen tourism infrastructure and generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth,” he said.

During the meeting, representatives of IHCL outlined key aspects of their proposed investment plan and informed the government that the company is exploring investments worth more than ₹500 crore in Chhattisgarh’s hospitality sector. According to the proposal, the investment is expected to strengthen tourism infrastructure while opening new avenues of employment in the state.

Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary said the state government has developed an investor-friendly ecosystem and streamlined approval mechanisms to ensure processes remain simple, transparent and time-bound.

Officials informed the meeting that hospitality investments have gained momentum after tourism was granted industry status, with the government actively encouraging the development of modern infrastructure, premium facilities and policy incentives to accelerate sectoral growth.

Industry department officials also briefed investors about the state’s incentive framework, stating that projects involving investments of more than ₹500 crore or generating employment for over 1,000 people would be eligible for additional benefits under the bespoke policy structure.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Chairman Neelu Sharma, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Finance Secretary Dr Rohit Yadav, Investment Commissioner Ritu Sen, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, Industry Secretary Rajat Kumar and Tourism Secretary Dr S. Bharathidasan.