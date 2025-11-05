Chhattisgarh Train Accident: 8 Dead, Several Injured In Bilaspur Tragedy | Key Updates

Bilaspur Train Accident: A horrific train accident in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday claimed eight lives and injured several others. A MEMU passenger train travelling from Gevra Road to Bilaspur collided with a stationary freight train near Bilaspur station.

According to IANS, the collision occurred around 4 pm on the up line between Gatora and Bilaspur stations, in the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone.

Horrific visuals emerged, showing the passenger coach perched atop the freight wagons, which underscored the force of the collision.

CM Sai Announces Aid

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the Bilaspur train accident and announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

"A train accident took place near Bilaspur today. I have been informed that five people have lost their lives. The rescue operation is underway. This is very sad news. Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the family members of the deceased. The injured will be given free treatment, and Rs 50,000 will also be given to them," CM Sai said in Raipur while addressing a press conference.

Bilaspur Train Tragedy

IANS further reported that the MEMU service number 68733 was en route to Bilaspur when it rammed into the rear of a freight train near Lal Khand, just outside Bilaspur railway station.

The impact was so severe that the leading coach of the MEMU train mounted the freight rake, causing extensive damage and triggering panic among passengers.

Meanwhile, operations have resumed at the site where an MEMU train collided with a stationary goods train.

#WATCH | Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh | Operations resume at the site where an MEMU train collided with a stationary goods train yesterday, killing 8 and injuring several others. pic.twitter.com/VwiraZTIFj — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports indicate that both trains ended up on the same track, but it is unclear whether this was due to a signalling failure or human error.

(with agencies' inputs)