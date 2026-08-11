/Chhattisgarh wins GeM sustainable procurement award, reflecting CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s push for transparent, efficient governance

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has earned national recognition for its transparent and technology-driven governance after receiving the GeM Sustainable Procurement Award at the 10th Foundation Day celebrations of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in New Delhi.
The achievement reflects the sustained emphasis of the government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on transparency, fiscal prudence, technology-enabled governance and ensuring maximum value for every rupee of public expenditure.
The award was conferred under the Premier Awards in the State Government Felicitation category for Chhattisgarh’s sustained efforts towards GeM adoption and the significant increase in both the value and volume of procurement through the platform.
The ceremony, organised under the theme “GeM 10: A Decade of Exponential Possibilities,” was held in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and senior representatives from the Government of India and various states.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the officers and employees associated with the achievement, saying the national recognition reflects Chhattisgarh’s commitment to transparent, accountable and efficient governance.
“Transparency and judicious utilisation of public money are fundamental to good governance. Our endeavour is to ensure that technology makes government procurement more competitive, efficient and accountable, while creating greater opportunities for our MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities. The GeM Sustainable Procurement Award is an acknowledgement of Team Chhattisgarh’s collective efforts towards building a transparent and inclusive procurement ecosystem,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.
Sai said the state government is consistently leveraging technology to simplify administrative processes, strengthen accountability and ensure better utilisation of public resources.
Chhattisgarh recorded a sharp expansion in procurement through the Government e-Marketplace during FY 2025-26.
The state’s total procurement through GeM reached ₹3,935 crore, registering 113% growth over the previous financial year. The increase follows sustained efforts by the state government to bring procurement by departments, corporations and local bodies onto a common digital platform.
This has expanded the share of government purchases subjected to transparent price discovery, open competition and an auditable procurement process.
The sharp rise in GeM adoption also reflects the state government’s commitment to reducing procedural opacity and establishing a procurement system where quality, competitiveness and value for public money remain paramount.
The shift towards competitive digital procurement has also generated substantial savings for the state exchequer.
In FY 2025-26 alone, competitive bidding through GeM resulted in savings of Rs 130 crore. These savings represent the difference between the estimated procurement cost of government departments and the final prices discovered through open competition among qualified sellers.
Over the last three financial years, the state has achieved cumulative savings of Rs 235 crore through competitive bidding on the platform.
Open bidding, standardised specifications and a single auditable digital record for transactions have strengthened transparency and price discovery in the procurement process.
The state government is also continuously reviewing procurement procedures and tender specifications to maintain quality while ensuring healthy competition among suppliers.
In line with Chief Minister Sai’s emphasis on strengthening local enterprises and generating wider economic opportunities, Chhattisgarh’s growing adoption of GeM has significantly expanded access to government procurement for micro and small enterprises.
Procurement from micro and small enterprises increased by 61% to Rs 1,800 crore in FY 2025-26, comfortably exceeding the mandated 25% MSE procurement target.
The growth assumes significance as government procurement can serve as an important catalyst for strengthening small businesses, expanding markets and creating employment opportunities.
Through GeM, enterprises can access government demand directly through a transparent digital marketplace, reducing dependence on intermediaries and making the procurement ecosystem more accessible and competitive.
The state has also recorded significant growth in procurement from priority and emerging categories of entrepreneurs.
During FY 2025-26, procurement from women entrepreneurs grew by 97%, while orders to SC/ST entrepreneurs increased by 108%. Startups recorded the fastest growth among all categories, with procurement increasing by 178%.
The figures indicate that the expansion of transparent digital procurement is not only improving efficiency in government expenditure but also widening access to public markets for emerging entrepreneurs.
Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh, Rajat Kumar, said GeM has opened a direct route to government demand for enterprises across the state.
He said women entrepreneurs, SC/ST-owned enterprises and startups have recorded their strongest year yet on the platform, with startups registering the fastest growth among supplier categories.
“An open marketplace offers a single point of entry, where a supplier’s capability and competitiveness determine the outcome rather than proximity to a department. Sustaining this access and widening it further will remain a priority for the State,” Rajat Kumar said.
The GeM Sustainable Procurement Award adds another dimension to Chhattisgarh’s ongoing efforts to make governance more transparent, technology-driven and outcome-oriented under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
The state government is increasingly leveraging digital platforms to simplify processes, strengthen accountability, promote fair competition and ensure optimum utilisation of public resources.
The results are reflected in both fiscal savings and wider economic participation, with Rs 130 crore saved in one year, procurement worth Rs 1,800 crore from MSEs, and significant growth in government orders to women entrepreneurs, SC/ST enterprises and startups.
The state government will continue to expand GeM adoption across departments and institutions while encouraging more local enterprises, MSMEs and startups to participate in government procurement.
Chief Minister Sai has emphasised that technology must ultimately translate into better governance, greater transparency and more opportunities for citizens and entrepreneurs.
Chhattisgarh’s national recognition at the GeM Foundation Day is a significant affirmation of this approach.
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