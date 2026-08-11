/Chhattisgarh wins GeM sustainable procurement award, reflecting CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s push for transparent, efficient governance

“Transparency and judicious utilisation of public money are fundamental to good governance. Our endeavour is to ensure that technology makes government procurement more competitive, efficient and accountable, while creating greater opportunities for our MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities. The GeM Sustainable Procurement Award is an acknowledgement of Team Chhattisgarh’s collective efforts towards building a transparent and inclusive procurement ecosystem,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.