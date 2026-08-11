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  • /Chhattisgarh wins GeM sustainable procurement award, reflecting CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s push for transparent, efficient governance

Chhattisgarh wins GeM sustainable procurement award, reflecting CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s push for transparent, efficient governance

In line with Chief Minister Sai’s emphasis on strengthening local enterprises and generating wider economic opportunities, Chhattisgarh’s growing adoption of GeM has significantly expanded access to government procurement for micro and small enterprises.

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
Chhattisgarh wins GeM sustainable procurement award, reflecting CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s push for transparent, efficient governance

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Chhattisgarh wins GeM sustainable procurement award, reflecting CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s push for transparent, efficient governance
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