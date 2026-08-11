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  • /State procurement through GeM more than doubles to Rs 3,935 crore, recording 113% growth in FY 2025-26

State procurement through GeM more than doubles to Rs 3,935 crore, recording 113% growth in FY 2025-26

In a major national recognition for transparent and tech-driven governance, Chhattisgarh has received the GeM Sustainable Procurement Award at the 10th Foundation Day celebrations of the Government e-Marketplace in New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
State procurement through GeM more than doubles to Rs 3,935 crore, recording 113% growth in FY 2025-26
Image Credit: State procurement through GeM more than doubles to Rs 3,935 crore, recording 113% growth in FY 2025-26

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